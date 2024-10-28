Skip to Main content
Seaview Biscuit Company
0
Order Online
Home
/
Cottage Breakfast with Fried Chicken
Cottage Breakfast with Fried Chicken
$0
Plate Sides
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Gravy Choice
Please select up to 1
Select...
Extra Sides
Select...
Cheese types
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Biscuit, Chicken, Choose 1 Sides
Seaview Biscuit Company Location and Hours
(360) 777-3572
3728 Pacific Way, Seaview, WA 98644
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement