Seaview Biscuit Company 3728 Pacific Way
Food
Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches
Biscuits and Gravy
Cottage Breakfast
Cottage Breakfast with Fried Chicken
Biscuit, Chicken, Choose 1 Sides$13.99
Cottage Breakfast with Country Ham
Biscuit, Ham, Sides$13.50
Cottage Breakfast with Sausage
Biscuit, Sausage, Sides$13.50
Cottage Breakfast with Bacon
Biscuit, Bacon, Sides$12.99
Cottage Breakfast with Vegan Chorizo
Biscuit, Chorizo, Sides$11.99
Brunch Biscuit
BLT Biscuit Sandwich
Biscuit, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$9.99
Fried Chicken, Sandwich
Biscuit, Fried Chicken, lettuce, Tomato Biscuit Brunch$12.99
Smoked Ham & Bacon Club
Biscuit, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Biscuit Brunch$12.99
Single Biscuit with Butter, Jam, Honey
Biscuit, Whipped Butter, Honey, Jam Biscuits$3.25
Biscuit Basket
Biscuit, Whipped Butter, Honey, Jam$13.99
Sausage Biscuit Burger$11.99
Single GLUTEN FREE Biscuit$3.99
Sides
Country Sausage Gravy
Country Sausage Gravy$2.50
Country Onion Gravy
Country Onion Gravy$2.25
Bacon
Bacon$3.99
Sausage Patty
Sausage Patty$3.99
Smoked Ham
Country ham$3.99
Extra Condiment
Condiments$0.50
Fresh Fruit
Fresh Fruit$3.75
Herbed Potatoes
Herbed Potatoes$3.50
Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled Eggs$4.00
Scrambled Eggs with Cheese
Eggs, Cheese$4.75
Sauteed Greens
Arugula, Spinach, garlic, butter$3.75
Side Fried Chicken$6.25
Gluten Free Biscuit$3.99
Cheese$0.75
$1.00 Upchage G/F Biscuit$1.00
Whipped Cream$0.75
Cinnamon Sugar Biscuit Doughnuts$4.25
Nutella Biscuit$4.25
Strawberry BisCake$6.99
Grab and Go
Newspaper
Drinks
Grab and Go Drinks
Coffee Shop
Drip Coffee / Iced Drip Coffee sm
Coffee$3.00
Drip Coffee / Iced Drip Coffee med
Coffee$3.50
Drip Coffee / Iced Drip Coffee lg
Coffee$4.00
Americano sm
Espresso$3.50
Americano med
Espresso$4.00
Americano lg
Espresso$4.50
Espresso Single Shot$0.80
Espresso Double Shot
Espresso$1.75
Cappuccino
Espresso$4.00
Cortado$4.00
Macchiato
Espresso$4.00
Latte sm
Espresso$4.00
Latte med
Espresso$4.50
Latte lg
Espresso$5.00
Mocha sm
Espresso$4.25
Mocha med
Espresso$4.75
Mocha lg
Espresso$5.25
Hot Chocolate sm$4.00
Hot Chocolate med$4.50
Hot Chocolate lg$5.00
White Chocolate Mocha sm$4.25
White Chocolate Mocha med$4.75
White Chocolate Mocha Lg$5.25
Red Bull Italian Soda$6.75
Steamer sm$3.50
Steamer med$4.00
Steamer Lg$4.50
Chai Sm$5.00
Chai Med$5.50
Chai Lg$6.00
Seaview Biscuit Company Location and Hours
(360) 777-3572
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7AM