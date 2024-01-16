Hello More
Seaview Biscuit Company 3728 Pacific Way
Food
Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches
Biscuits and Gravy
Cottage Breakfast
- Cottage Breakfast with Fried Chicken
Biscuit, Chicken, Choose 1 Sides$12.99
- Cottage Breakfast with Country Ham
Biscuit, Ham, Sides$10.99
- Cottage Breakfast with Sausage
Biscuit, Sausage, Sides$11.99
- Cottage Breakfast with Bacon
Biscuit, Bacon, Sides$10.99
- Cottage Breakfast with Vegan Chorizo
Biscuit, Chorizo, Sides$10.99
Brunch Biscuit
- BLT Biscuit Sandwich
Biscuit, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$8.99
- Fried Chicken, Sandwich
Biscuit, Fried Chicken, lettuce, Tomato Biscuit Brunch$11.99
- Smoked Ham & Bacon Club
Biscuit, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Biscuit Brunch$11.99
- Single Biscuit with Butter, Jam, Honey
Biscuit, Whipped Butter, Honey, Jam Biscuits$2.99
- Biscuit Basket
Biscuit, Whipped Butter, Honey, Jam Biscuits$12.99
- Sausage Biscuit Burger$10.99
Sides
- Country Sausage Gravy
Country Sausage Gravy$1.99
- Country Onion Gravy
Country Onion Gravy$1.75
- Bacon
Bacon$3.00
- Sausage Patty
Sausage Patty$3.00
- Smoked Ham
Country ham$3.00
- Extra Condiment
Condiments$0.25
- Fresh Fruit
Fresh Fruit$3.00
- Herbed Potatoes
Herbed Potatoes$2.50
- Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled Eggs$3.00
- Scrambled Eggs with Cheese
Eggs, Cheese$3.25
- Sauteed Greens
Arugula, Spinach$3.00
- Biscuit Basket$12.99
- Side Fried Chicken$5.50
- Gluten Free Biscuit$3.99
- Cheese$1.00
- $1.00 Upchage G/F Biscuit$1.00
Grab and Go
Newspaper
Drinks
Grab and Go Drinks
Coffee Shop
- Drip Coffee / Iced Drip Coffee sm
Coffee$2.75
- Drip Coffee / Iced Drip Coffee med
Coffee$3.25
- Drip Coffee / Iced Drip Coffee lg
Coffee$3.75
- Americano sm
Espresso$3.25
- Americano med
Espresso$3.75
- Americano lg
Espresso$4.25
- Espresso Shot Single
Espresso$1.75
- Cappuccino
Espresso$4.00
- Latte sm
Espresso$3.50
- Latte med
Espresso$4.00
- Latte lg
Espresso$4.50
- Mocha sm
Espresso$3.75
- Mocha med
Espresso$4.25
- Mocha lg
Espresso$4.75
- Macchiato
Espresso$4.00
- Breve sm
Espresso$4.00
- Breve med
Espresso$4.50
- Breve lg
Espresso$5.00
- Hot Chocolate sm$3.00
- Hot Chocolate med$3.50
- Hot Chocolate lg$4.00
- White Chocolate Mocha sm$3.75
- White Chocolate Mocha med$4.25
- White Chocolate Mocha Lg$4.75
Seaview Biscuit Company Location and Hours
(360) 777-3572
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7AM