Seaview Biscuit Company 3728 Pacific Way
Food
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches
- Chicken Came First$10.99
Biscuit, Fried Chicken, Jack, Egg
- Butchers Bacon$6.99
Biscuit, Bacon, Cheddar, Egg
- 'Tis a Southern Thang$6.99
Biscuit, Ham, Cheddar, Egg
- In Hog Heaven$7.99
Biscuit, Sausage, Jack, Egg
- Gen V$8.99
Biscuit, Vegan Chorizo, Cheddar, Egg
- Seaview Simple$5.99
Biscuit, Cheddar, Egg
Biscuits and Gravy
Cottage Breakfast
- Cottage Breakfast with Fried Chicken$11.99
Biscuit, Chicken, Sides
- Cottage Breakfast with Country Ham$9.99
Biscuit, Ham, Sides
- Cottage Breakfast with Sausage$10.99
Biscuit, Sausage, Sides
- Cottage Breakfast with Bacon$9.99
Biscuit, Bacon, Sides
- Cottage Breakfast with Vegan Chorizo$10.99
Biscuit, Chorizo, Sides
Biscuit Brunch
- BLT Biscuit Sandwich$7.99
Biscuit, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
- Fried Chicken, Sandwich$11.99
Biscuit, Fried Chicken, lettuce, Tomato Biscuit Brunch
- Country Ham & Bacon Club$10.99
Biscuit, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Biscuit Brunch
- Single Biscuit$2.50
Biscuit, Whipped Butter, Honey, Jam Biscuits
- Biscuit Basket$11.99
Biscuit, Whipped Butter, Honey, Jam Biscuits
Sides
- Country Sausage Gravy$1.50
Country Sausage Gravy
- Country Onion Gravy$1.50
Country Onion Gravy
- Bacon$3.00
Bacon
- Sausage Patty$3.00
Sausage Patty
- Country Ham$3.00
Country ham
- Extra Condiment$0.20
Condiments
- Fresh Fruit$2.00
Fresh Fruit
- Herbed Potatoes$2.00
Herbed Potatoes
- Scrambled Eggs$3.00
Scrambled Eggs
- Scrambled Eggs with Cheese$3.25
Eggs, Cheese
- Sauteed Greens$3.00
Arugula, Spinach
- Single Biscuit$1.50
Biscuit
- Biscuit Basket$11.99
- Fried Chicken$5.00
Bacon
Grab and Go
- Oatmeal Cups$3.75
Oatmeal, raisins, chopped walnuts
- Scones$5.00
Seasonal Scones
- Sandwich Cookie$5.00
Variety Cookies
- Fruit Parfait$5.99
Yogurt, Fruit, Sauce, Granola
- Bagel with Cream Cheese, Butter$2.75
Bagel
- Yogurt Cup$1.75
Yogurt
Newspaper
Drinks
Grab and Go Drinks
Coffee Shop
- Black, Green, Herbal Tea sm$2.75
Tea
- Black, Green, Herbal Tea med$3.25
Tea
- Black, Green, Herbal Tea lg$3.75
Tea
- Drip Coffee / Iced Drip Coffee sm$2.75
Coffee
- Drip Coffee / Iced Drip Coffee med$3.25
Coffee
- Drip Coffee / Iced Drip Coffee lg$3.75
Coffee
- Americano sm$3.25
Espresso
- Americano med$3.75
Espresso
- Americano lg$4.25
Espresso
- Espresso Shot Single$1.75
Espresso
- Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso
- Latte sm$3.50
Espresso
- Latte med$4.00
Espresso
- Latte lg$4.50
Espresso
- Mocha sm$3.75
Espresso
- Mocha med$4.25
Espresso
- Mocha lg$4.75
Espresso
- Macchiato$4.00
Espresso
- Breve sm$4.00
Espresso
- Breve med$4.50
Espresso
- Breve lg$5.00
Espresso
- Hot Chocolate sm$3.00
- Hot Chocolate med$3.50
- Hot Chocolate lg$4.00
- White Chocolate Mocha sm$3.75
- White Chocolate Mocha med$4.25
- White Chocolate Mocha Lg$4.75